2 teens charged after shots fired at Perry apartment complex

The teens allegedly drove off after firing shots at several people.

PERRY, Ga. — Two people are facing charges after shots were fired at several people at a Perry apartment complex last Tuesday.

According to a release from the Perry Police Department, it happened last Tuesday just before 6 p.m.

Perry Police responded to a shooting at Smith Height Apartments located at 106 Smith Drive.

They say about five shots were fired at several people outside and inside the apartment.

18-year-old Thomas Parrish and 19-year-old Tyren Mobley were arrested and charged with aggravated assault. They are being held at the Houston County Detention Center.