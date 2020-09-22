2 teens charged after shots fired at Perry apartment complex

PERRY, Ga. — Two people are facing charges after shots were fired at several people at a Perry apartment complex last Tuesday.
According to a release from the Perry Police Department, it happened last Tuesday just before 6 p.m.
Perry Police responded to a shooting at Smith Height Apartments located at 106 Smith Drive.
They say about five shots were fired at several people outside and inside the apartment.
18-year-old Thomas Parrish and 19-year-old Tyren Mobley were arrested and charged with aggravated assault. They are being held at the Houston County Detention Center.
Anyone with information about the case can call Detective Jason Jones at 478-988-2324.