2 teens hospitalized after being shot on Carlisle Avenue in Macon

A 17-year-old is in critical condition and an 18-year-old is in stable condition after being shot on the 1100 block of Carlisle Avenue Friday night.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after two teens were shot on the 1100 block of Carlisle Avenue Friday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just before 9:30 p.m. about a shooting in the area. At the scene, deputies found a 17-year-old in the road who had been shot. He was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he is listed in critical condition.

An 18-year-old who was with the victim was shot in the leg. He was also taken to Atrium Health Navicent where he is in stable condition.

There is no information on what happened or a suspect at this time.

This case is still under investigation.