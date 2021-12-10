2 women arrested in Officer Dylan Harrison death investigation

45-year-old Charlotte Ferguson and 24-year-old Asia Kinsey were arrested and charged Tuesday.

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — Two people have been arrested in connection to the death of Alamo Police Officer Dylan Harrison.

According to Natalie Ammons with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, 45-year-old Charlotte Ferguson and 24-year-old Asia Kinsey were arrested and charged Tuesday.

Charlotte Ferguson is the sister of Damien Ferguson, the man who was arrested in Harrison's shooting on Sunday.

The GBI says Charlotte Ferguson was taken to the Crisp County jail where she is charged with Hindering the Apprehension or Punishment of a Criminal.

Wednesday, Damien Ferguson was also charged with Bias Motivated Intimidation of First Responders, related to the shooting death of Officer Dylan Harrison.

Kinsey was taken to the Treutlen County jail and charged with Terroristic Threats and Acts. Kinsey’s arrest is for a threatening social media post she made on October 9 relating to the investigation.

This case is still under investigation and additional arrests and charges are expected.