Allegations indicated Natalie "Shane" Childress had intentionally hit children in her care with metal knuckles, causing serious injury.

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Two women have been charged with child abuse after kids in their care were allegedly hit with metal knuckles, according to the Burke County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they responded to an anonymous tip that "felonious child abuse" was occurring at a home in Connelly Springs on Friday. The allegations indicated Natalie "Shane" Childress had intentionally hit children in her care with metal knuckles, causing serious injury.

Child Protective Services tried to make contact with the mother of the children, Jessica Renee Sanders, to investigate the alleged abuse, deputies said. Sanders then told CPS investigators that the children were not on the premises.

After a search, deputies found the children hiding at the scene, and they were transported by Burke County EMS to UNC Health Valdese and then to a Children’s Hospital Abuse/Trauma Center, the sheriff's office said.

After an investigation, Childress and Sanders were arrested and transported to the Burke County Magistrate, deputies said.

Childress was charged with negligent child abuse inflicting severe bodily injury, deputies said. Sanders was charged with aiding/abetting negligent child abuse inflicting severe bodily injury.

Both women received a secured $250,000 bond.

