Police say Isaieh Amari Corbie was apprehended in Albany days after a September 28 shooting in Florida.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — On Wednesday, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a 20-year-old man in the shooting death of a 26-year-old man in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood late last month.

Police say Isaieh Amari Corbie was apprehended in Albany, Georgia days after the Sept. 28 shooting in the 5200 block of Roanoke Boulevard. Someone called 911 to report a person shot around 8:50 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries at the hospital, police said.

Corbie was apprehended in Albany and transported back to Jacksonville where he was later arrested and charged with manslaughter and evidence tampering.