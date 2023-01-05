20-year-old charged with murder after man shot, killed on 4th Avenue in Macon

43-year-old Lemuel Wilson was found shot and killed in a home on 4th Avenue Saturday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested a man in the shooting death of 43-year-old Lemuel Wilson that happened on Fourth Avenue Saturday.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 7 a.m. Saturday morning, Wilson was found shot and killed in the home. It was reported that Wilson and a woman were in the home when an unknown person fired several shots into the house.

Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley.

Monday, investigators arrested 20-year-old Isaiah Joshua Bailey in Wilson's death. Bailey was taken to the Bibb County jail where he is charged with Murder and being held without bond.

This case is still under investigation.