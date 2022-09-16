$2,000 reward being offered for tips leading to arrest of Lovejoy man accused of killing wife

Authorities are following up on leads they have received regarding Thurman being spotted in Butts County and are currently working with Jackson Police Department.

LOVEJOY, Ga. — A manhunt is underway for a Clayton County suspect accused of gunning down and killing his wife, Lovejoy Police Department said. Authorities believe they may know where he's hiding out.

Police are still searching for Ikuko Thurman, a 41-year-old man who is now facing a murder charge for allegedly killing his wife. Terri Livingston Jett was killed on Sept. 9, according to Lovejoy Police Chief Michael Gaddis.

After officers were called to a neighborhood on Grove Way in Clayton County, they found the woman's car had crashed into a mailbox. Investigators said she was shot several times. Thurman initially blocked his wife's vehicle with his own before getting out of his car and firing multiple shots into the driver's side window, according to Gaddis.

Authorities are following up on leads they have received regarding Thurman being spotted in Butts County and are currently working with the Jackson Police Department. Gaddis said that they believe that someone might be helping him hide out and reiterated that anyone helping the suspect shelter from police will face jail time.

"If anyone is harboring or assisting them in any way, they can and will be charged with obstruction," he said.

Police are in contact with several of Thurman's family members and they are cooperating, Gaddis added.

A $2,000 reward is now being offered by Crime Stoppers for tips leading to the arrest of Thurman. In addition to a murder charge, he is also accused of aggravated assault.