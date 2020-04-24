MACON, Ga. — One person was arrested after leading Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) officers on a high speed chase through Bibb County on Friday.

According to Georgia State Patrol, an MCCD officer was told there was a stolen stolen brown Toyota Tundra with dealership writing on its side traveling north on I-75.

The officer saw the pickup truck by mile marker 138 and tried to conduct a traffic stop.

That's when GSP says the driver fled, reaching speeds "well over 110 mph" while weaving recklessly in-and-out of heavy traffic.

The driver slammed on the breaks to intentionally collide with the patrol vehicle after the officer attempted to conduct a PIT maneuver, according to GSP.

The pursuit continued into Bibb County. Then the driver attempted to dodge spike strips and struck a stationary vehicle in the rear, which disabled his vehicle.

The driver was taken into custody, but the agency says they do not have the driver's name.

This case is still under investigation.

