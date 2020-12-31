A jury convicted him of 11 different charges, including one count of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer after deliberation.

GREELEY, Colo. — A man in Weld County was sentenced to 208 years in prison on Wednesday for shooting at deputies, resulting in one injury in 2018, said the Weld County District Attorney's (DA) office.

Ismeldo Junior Arredondo will serve his time in the Colorado Department of Corrections, the DA said.

Weld County deputies were called in August 2018 to a domestic disturbance at a home on C Street just outside of Greeley city limits, according to the DA.

Initially, the DA said the report was for a threat to a property with a baseball bat, but while deputies were on the way, Arredondo armed himself with a 12-gauge pump shotgun.

Upon arrival, Arredondo's wife asked deputies not to shoot at Arrendondo and that the shogun was only loaded with blanks.

Arrendondo opened fire twice while deputies struggled to get his wife out of the area.

A return shot wounded him, and one officer was shot, underwent emergency surgery and survived.

“One of the officers was physically injured,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Pirraglia said during Wednesday’s sentencing hearing. “But, the fact of the matter is, all of these officers were hurt. All of these officers will live with these emotional scars for the rest of their life.”

Arrendondo was convicted in October of 11 different charges, including one count of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer along with five counts of attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference, four counts of first-degree assault on a police officer and one count of felony menacing.

“This is one of the most serious, violent crimes against law enforcement in Weld County that I can recall," Judge Thomas Quammen said. "If it wasn’t for the extraordinary medical care for the deputy who got shot, this would have been a first-degree murder case.”

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.