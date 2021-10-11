Major Brad King said around fifty shots were fired there. He identified the victim was 21-year-old Javon Jackson.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Baldwin County Sheriff's investigators say a shootout at a Milledgeville mobile home park left a 21-year-old man dead.

Major Brad King with the sheriff's office says it happened just after 9 p.m. Tuesday night at the Southwood mobile home park on Carl Vinson Highway. King said around 50 shots were fired there. He identified the victim as 21-year-old Javon Jackson.

King says investigators found Jackson in the yard with gunshot wounds.

Daphne Driskel says, "My son ran from one end to the house. I taught him if you hear shooting get on the floor, but he was scared -- he ran from the house. He came there and got on the floor and said, 'Mama, they shooting out there,' and I heard it."

Driskell has a 15-year-old son who plays football for Baldwin County. She says we have to stop the violence.

"We get a little argument, they get to fighting. They don't fight no more -- they shoot now. I wish it was just an argument, if it was anything -- just a little argument, y'all walk away, but that's the first thing they do. They grab their guns," said Driskell.

Constance Leslie has lived in the neighborhood for more than 10 years but wasn't home when the shooting happened.

"It's sad to know that it happened here, close. We have kids here, and from the damage, what I understand, that happened somebody's child or grown person could have got killed," said Leslie.

Leslie has a 19-year-old son who plays basketball. He doesn't live here, and she says that's best for him and his future.

"This is a dead end. There's no way out -- only one way in, one way out. For it to happen, it's just like, 'Wow.' Hurtful, very hurtful," said Leslie.

Major Brad King says there was more than one shooter, but so far, they don't know how many. According to Keymon Johnson, the victim's cousin, Javon Jackson lived in Columbus but was visiting his grandmother.