MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a Macon man died Sunday following a drive-by shooting,

According to the sheriff's office, it happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on the 400-block of Holloway Street.

It was reported to them that 21-year-old Edward Clarence Durham Jr. was outside a home when a car drove by.

An unknown man in a white Chevy four-door car began firing at Durham and he was shot in the head.

Bibb County Chief Coroner Leon Jones says Durham passed away Sunday afternoon in Navicent's intensive care unit in Macon.

Jones and the Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirm this is the third homicide of 2019.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.