21-year-old man found shot, killed in car on Montpelier Avenue in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a man was found dead in a parking lot at 2241 Montpelier Avenue Friday night

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 8 p.m., 21-year-old Eric Payton Thomas Jr. was found shot and killed inside his car in the parking lot.

Thomas was pronounced at the scene by Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley.

This case is still under investigation.