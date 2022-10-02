3-year Baldwin County undercover drug investigation leads to 22 indictments

Authorities were able to seize heroin, weed, about 150 pounds of meth, and about $50,000 in cash from the arrests.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Federal prosecutors say a three-year undercover investigation led to the indictments of 22 men and women on meth distribution charges. They say the drug ring stretched from Mexico to Baldwin County and Atlanta.

A traffic stop prompted the entire investigation in 2020. Then, the pandemic slowed the process of the entire undercover job. On Wednesday, authorities were able to seize heroin, weed, about 150 pounds of meth, and about $50,000 in cash from the arrests.

"The main defendant in this was a high-level distributor, but he had other people dealing meth for him. It was an excellent distribution networker," stated Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee. "I think we are a glaring example of the overwhelming narcotics coming into this country."

Wesley Nunn of the drug task force says they have solved 10 cases so far in 2022 and they believe this case will help solve others as well. They are still searching for 2 of the 22 suspects.

Several people in Milledgeville had similar reaction to the arrests.

"I am happy that the drugs are being taken off the streets. Anytime drugs are taken off the streets, it makes the community safer," stated Nicholas Bolston of Baldwin County.

All of those people have been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug charges and all of them could face life in prison. 20 of the 22 suspects are from Milledgeville, and Sheriff Massee says they hope to make at least one more arrest.