Bibb Sheriff's Office: 23 car break-ins early Monday at south Bibb apartment complex

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says there was also a stolen car, but they found it.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Monday morning, tenants at a south Bibb County apartment complex woke up to shattered car windows. They're victims of a rash of car break-ins.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says someone broke into 23 cars at Mill Creek Run Apartments early Monday morning.

It's the latest in a string of break-ins and thefts across Macon-Bibb this year.

Last month, we reported the sheriff's office worked nearly 100 car break-in cases in a month. From May 31 to June 28, they reported more than 40, according to public crime bulletins.

In March, people passing through north Macon hotels had their windows smashed in when people broke into their cars and trashed their belongings.

Last month, we told you there were nearly 400 car thefts from January through May, according to sheriff's office numbers.

Someone also stole a car at Mill Creek Run. The Bibb Sheriff's Office says they found it, and are investigating the whole situation.

If you're worried about break-ins and thefts, we have some tips to protect yourself, your family and your car.

Nationwide Insurance recommends keeping valuables out of sight, or better yet, with you. They say keep your car fully visible and park around other people. They also recommend not using your glove box as a lock box, because that's the first place someone will look.

The National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration says you should always take your keys with you. Never leave them in the car.

If your car does get stolen, make sure you know your license plate number, make, model and color, and VIN.

Once you get that together, file a claim with your insurance company within 24 hours and file a police report.

We asked the sheriff's office for incident reports, but have not received them because of the Fourth of July holiday.