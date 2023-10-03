23-year-old man arrested and charged with murder in shooting at south Bibb gas station

The shooting happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

MACON, Ga. — An arrest has been made in a shooting at the Sunoco on Tuesday morning, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office

The shooting happened just before 7:30 a.m. at the Sunoco gas station located at 6825 Hawkinsville Road near Smiley's Flea Market

22-year-old Devin Dewayne Fincher was found dead next to his car. 23-year-old Joesph Cam Joyner was identified as person of interest in the shooting.

Around noon, Joyner was brought in for questioning and has been charged with Murder and Aggravated Assault. He does not have a bond at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME

MORE THAN A NUMBER

More Than A Number is a Poynter-Stand Together award-winning project by Justin Baxley designed to help families of loved ones impacted by tragedy and trauma interact with journalists in a less intrusive way. Families are able to fill out a form about their family and also receive an in-depth guide on the next steps.

More Than A Number officially launched in August with a streaming special available on 13WMAZ+ for on-demand streaming. For any questions or concerns about More Than A Number, contact us here at the following email: MoreThanANumber@13wmaz.com.