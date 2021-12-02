24-year-old man sentenced to life in prison in 2020 Fort Valley murder

24-year-old Ryan Purser pled guilty to malice murder and armed robbery and was sentenced to life in prison on the malice murder count and 20 years for armed robbery

Editor's note: Video is from the 2020 investigation into the Fort Valley murder.

The Macon Judicial Circuit says man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday in connection to the March 2020 murder of a man in Fort Valley.

According to a Facebook post on the Macon Judicial Circuit's page, 24-year-old Ryan Purser pled guilty to malice murder and armed robbery and was sentenced to life in prison on the malice murder count and 20 years to serve in prison on the armed robbery count.

In March of 2020, 38-year-old Fraddian Robinson’s family found him dead during a welfare check at a home on Big Six Farms Road.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office asked for the GBI’s Perry office for help in conducting a death investigation that led them to execute a search warrant at another home in Crawford County.

The GBI says agents collected evidence, ultimately leading them to charge Purser, and 20-year-old Cidney Reason, with Robinson’s death.