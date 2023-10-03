24-year-old woman in stable condition after being shot in leg on Hollingsworth Road in Macon

There is no word on a suspect at this time.

MACON, Ga. — A woman is in the hospital after she was shot in front of a home on Hollingsworth Road Tuesday night.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the 24-year-old victim was shot in the leg. She was taken to Piedmont North Hospital where she is listed in stable condition. No one else was hurt.

This case is still under investigation and there is no word on a suspect at this time.