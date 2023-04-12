25-year-old man charged in July 2022 murder of woman found dead on side of Lizella road

25-year-old Shordricos Demetrick Ingram Jr. was charged with Mariah Stanfield's murder.

MACON, Ga. — Editor's note: Video is from previous coverage of Mariah Stanfield's murder.

A Macon man has been charged with the July 2022 murder of a 24-year-old woman.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, 24-year-old Mariah Loren Stanfield was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Knoxville Road on July 12 of last year. Her body was lying by the road and deputies found shell casings nearby.

Wednesday, the sheriff's office says 25-year-old Shordricos Demetrick Ingram Jr. was charged with Stanfield's murder. Ingram was already in the Bibb County jail for charges of Aggravated Assault and Kidnapping.

Ingram is being held without bond.