GBI: 25-year-old shot and killed by officers in Ashburn after ramming into police cars

After he was arrested, the man managed to get in the front seat of the police car and attempted to drive off before being shot.

ASHBURN, Ga. — The GBI is investigating the death of a man who was shot by an officer in Ashburn on Wednesday, according to a release.

The Ashburn Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle that matched the description of a burglary suspect that the Sycamore Police Department was looking for.

The driver, 25-year-old Daniel Scott, refused to pull over. During the chase, Scott rammed a police cruiser, injuring the officer, according to the GBI release.

Scott exited the vehicle, and officers arrested him after a brief fight. He was placed in the backseat of the police car.

At some point, Scott was able to get into the front seat of the police car and attempted to drive off.

Scott began to ram police vehicles with officers standing beside them, the GBI said.

The officers shot at the car, hitting Scott. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.