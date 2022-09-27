27-year-old man found shot, killed at home on Edwards Street in Milledgeville

Chavonta Braddy, 27, was found dead in his home after being shot several times

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Baldwin County deputies are investigating after person was found shot to death at a home on 129-A Edwards Street.

According to a news release from the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 12:30 pm in reference to a family member discovering Chavonta Braddy, 27, dead in his home.

When they made it to the scene, deputies found Braddy with several gunshot wounds, and a car at the home had been shot several times.

The GBI, ATF, the Milledgeville Police Department and the Fugitive Squad are assisting in the investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing and personnel are still at the scene.