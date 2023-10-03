28-year-old arrested for stealing friend's work vehicle from north Macon gas station

The two friends ran into one another at the gas station. While one went inside the store, the other allegedly stole his vehicle.

MACON, Ga. — A Dry Branch man has been arrested for stealing a car from a north Macon gas station, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

A man ran into an old friend in the parking lot of the Circle K on Zebulon Road just before noon on Sept. 20. The pair of men greeted one another before one man entered the store. When he came back out he found that his work vehicle had been stolen.

Deputies were able to track the vehicle to the 300 block of Bluebell Street. The victim’s old friend, later identified as 28-year-old Aubrey Randall Williams, was found nearby. Williams ran away from deputies but was caught after a short chase. The vehicle was returned to its owner.

Williams has been charged with Felony Theft by Taking Auto and Probation Violation.

Anyone with information can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

