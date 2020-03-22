ATLANTA — According to police, a man was shot and killed Saturday night when a gun that his girlfriend was playing with went off, and the round struck him in the chest.

Atlanta Police Officer Anthony Grant said the incident happened in the 2700 block of Argyle Drive, N.W., at about 8:55 p.m.

When officers arrived, they said they found 28-year-old Darryl Gunnison suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Grant said that Gunnison was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries, where he later died.

Gunnison's girlfriend, 21-year-old Brittany Cash told officers she was playing with a firearm when a round accidentally discharged, striking Gunnison in the chest, she told investigators.

According to Grant, the weapon was recovered from the scene by detectives. Cash was taken into police custody and charged with reckless conduct.

MORE HEADLINES |

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Twin sisters confess to brutal murder of mother

'Before I leave Atlanta, someone is going to feel my pain' | La. man convicted for gas station shooting

Man tortured by gang members, skull 'depressed' in one the most brutal murders in Atlanta