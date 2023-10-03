28-year-old woman charged in hit-and-run crash that killed a 67-year-old Macon man

The man was hit and killed while standing on Riverside on Sept. 7.

MACON, Ga. — A 28-year-old woman has been charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

67-year-old Freddie Evans was standing in the center turn lane in the 1000 block of Riverside Drive on Sept. 7 just before 8:30 p.m. when he was hit by a dark-colored SUV. The SUV did not stop and drove off from the scene.

Evans was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Bibb County Investigators determined that 28-year-old Erica Latee Buckner was the driver of the SUV that allegedly hit Evans.

Buckner surrendered to deputies and was taken to the Bibb County Jail and charged with Driving While License Suspended or Revoked, Hit and Run Resulting in Serious Injury or Death, Hit and Run Duty to Stop at or Return to Scene of Accident, Homicide by Vehicle and Probation Violation.

She currently has no bond.

