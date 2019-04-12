ATLANTA — A shooting on the interstate during Wednesday rush hour traffic left one man dead.

According to Atlanta Police, officers responded to I-285 South/I-20 East for a call about a person shot around 4 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man in a car on the shoulder of the expressway with a gunshot wound to his chest. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The alleged shooter was in another car on the expressway. Police said that person remained at the scene and was taken into custody.

11Alive SkyTracker shows traffic backed up on the interstate.

WXIA

Homicide investigators have been called to respond to the scene. The names of the victim and the alleged shooter have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

MORE IN NEWS:

2 killed after suspects crash head-on into another car during police chase: Officials

Mother of Atlanta shooting victim details how KSU basketball star was involved in her son's murder

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

'Evil personified' | 'Best friend' charged in missing college student's murder