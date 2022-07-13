2nd suspect arrested, charged in 2021 shooting deaths of Washington County teens

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. — Johnson County deputies and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation have arrested a second suspect in the 2021 shooting deaths of two teens.
According to a news release from the Johnson County Sheriff's Office, on April 23, 2021, Destiny Kight and Charlie Jaylon Garrett, both 18, were found shot to death on 1383 Paul Lord Road in Wrightsville.
Three days later, Marietta Police in Cobb County 22-year-old Daniel Brinson was arrested and charged with two counts of malice murder.
Wednesday, Dakota Wayne Scott, 27, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony murder and one count of felony tampering with evidence. Scott was already in custody in Emanuel County on other charges.
This case is still under investigation.
If you have any information, you can call the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 478-864-4003 or the GBI Region 12 Eastman Field Office at 478-374-6988 or 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).
