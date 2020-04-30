WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — Washington County deputies arrested three people after contraband was found being smuggled into Washington State Prison Monday.

According to a post on the Washington County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, 39-year-old Jennifer Berno, 25-year-old Michael Foster, and 32-year-old Richard Howard were arrested for delivering illegal drugs into the prison.

All three were charged with V.G.C.S.A. Possession of Ecstasy, V.G.C.S.A. Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, and Crossing Guard Lines with Prohibited Items.

The Facebook post says they are being held without bond at the Washington County jail.

