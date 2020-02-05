MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies arrested three people in connection to the March robbery of a Waffle House located on 5440 Bowman Road Friday.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, on March 27, two men with pistols came into the restaurant at 5440 Bowman Road and forced an employee to the floor. The men took money from the register and an office before running off.

The release says investigators collaborated with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Waffle House's corporate office to identify suspects seen on the restaurant's surveillance video. The suspects were possibly involved in seven other armed robberies of Waffle Houses located throughout the state of Georgia.

Two of the suspects were arrested in Clayton County by members of the FBI on Friday. The third suspect was found on Interstate 475 after a tip was received that he would be traveling through Bibb County. Bibb deputies and US marshals arrested the third suspect without incident.

The news release also says all three suspects were employees of a Waffle House in Clayton County. They were taken to the Bibb County jail where they are being held without bond. The three suspects are listed below.

27-year-old Johnny Leon Anthony is charged with Armed Robbery, arrested in Clayton County

25-year-old Darien Jermaine Anthony is charged with Armed Robbery. He also has a “Hold” for warrants from Monroe County, arrested in Bibb County

20-year-old Myia Lasheay Thompson is charged with Armed Robbery, arrested in Clayton County

If you have any information on this case, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

