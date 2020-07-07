3 charged, 1 at large after man shot to death at Perry motel

The release says Perry Police detectives are still in Indiana looking for 23-year-old Quintavious Dobbins of Anniston, Alabama.

PERRY, Ga. — Three people are facing charges after a man was shot and killed at a Perry motel last Thursday.

According to a release from the Perry Police Department, the shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. on July 2.

Officers responded to the Great Inn on St. Patrick's Drive in Perry and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The release says first responders tried to help, but he died at the scene.

The man is identified as 20-year-old D'undrea Monta Jolly of Fort Valley.

Detectives responded along with the GBI Forensics Unit to start an investigation. The police department also began an 'intense investigation', according to the release.

The team found that four people were in the motel room when Jolly was shot. The investigation led detectives to a neighboring county and then to Alabama and Indiana.

Calhoun County, Alabama deputies and Perry Police detectives arrested 22-year-old Samuel Miller of Anniston, Alabama and 22-year-old Tycovian Whitlow of Alexandria, Alabama early Sunday morning.

Investigators also found a car that was used to facilitate the crime there.

They are both charged with felony murder and are being held at the Calhoun County jail awaiting extradition to Georgia.

Later the same day, Perry Police detectives went to Clarksville, Indiana looking for two more people.

With the help of the Clarksville Police Department, Perry detectives found another car involved in the crime.

The release says on Monday, 25-year-old Tara Redding of Reynolds, Georgia turned herself in to Perry Police after returning from Indiana.

She is in the Houston County Jail and charged with felony murder.

The release says Perry Police detectives are still in Indiana looking for 23-year-old Quintavious Dobbins of Anniston, Alabama.

The FBI, Clarksville, Indiana police, and and the Indiana State Police are helping Perry detectives with the case.

Anyone with information about Dobbins can call Perry Police or local Indiana law enforcement.

