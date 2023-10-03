3 juveniles arrested for trafficking meth after chase on I-75 in Monroe County

Several pounds of marijuana and about 16 ounces of methamphetamine were found in the car. The young people were arrested and taken to the Youth Detention Center

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Three juveniles were arrested for trafficking meth in Monroe County Saturday.

According to a Facebook post from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies tried to stop a car speeding at 95 miles per hour on Interstate 75 South near mile marker 191, but the driver did not stop. After a short chase, the car was stopped on GA 401 South at mile marker 185 and deputies noticed that the three inside were juveniles.

The release says several pounds of marijuana and about 16 ounces of methamphetamine were found in the car. The young people were arrested and taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center.