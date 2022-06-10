3 men convicted in Jones County man's murder

Cameron Banks, Justerrious Canty, and Jaqualan Clark were convicted on all counts, nearly a dozen charges each, including murder and felony murder.

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A Jones County jury Thursday found three men guilty Of shooting a former friend in his bed.

13WMAZ has been covering this case for nearly five years when someone murdered Donald Marquise Hardwick in his apartment.

Gray police charged Cameron Banks, Justerrious Canty, and Jaqualan Clark.

Thursday afternoon, they were convicted on all counts, nearly a dozen charges each, including murder and felony murder.

District Attorney T. Wright Barksdale calls it "gang retaliation."

He says it started with an argument over a woman and the three men thought Hardwick disrespected their gang, RAM-Bros (stands for 'Running After Millions').