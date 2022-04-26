Police: These three people may have witnessed a mother shot dead in East Point

Police released surveillance images of three people they said may have witnessed the deadly shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST POINT, Ga. — Police are looking for three people they said may have seen a young mother get shot and killed in East Point last week.

Tanasia Conwell was gunned down in front of her children at a recording studio on Nabell Avenue Friday evening around 6 p.m. Police said Monday the 26-year-old mother of three children — ages three, five, and seven — was taken to the hospital where she later died.

In a Tuesday morning update, officers said they believe three people of interest may have witnessed the fatal incident. They are pictured in newly released surveillance images below.

Police said the three people pictured are only persons of interest at this time, and did not indicate they may be suspects.

Conwell's family spoke with 11Alive just days after the shooting. Her grandmother, Felicia Thomas, told 11Alive's Tracey Amick-Peer the family is desperate to have her killer caught.

"I know God is gonna see that justice is done,” Thomas said.

According to authorities, Conwell's 5-year-old son, Khani, was the first to call someone to alert something was wrong.

Khani told 11Alive "she loved me, and my brother, and sister, and I miss her so much."

There is currently a fundraiser for Conwell’s children.