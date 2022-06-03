3 teens shot, 1 dead near Atlanta Fair, police say

The teen who died was just 16-years-old. Two others shot were 14 and 19.

ATLANTA — A 16-year-old is dead and a 14-year-old and 19-year-old are recovering from their injuries following a triple shooting Saturday night along Central Avenue, not far from the Atlanta Fair, police said.

Details surrounding the circumstances remained limited on Sunday morning, but APD homicide commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said it was an "escalated dispute" that led to the shooting.

Officers were initially called to a shooting along Central Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. Police had intersections near Central Avenue and Pryor Street blocked off. The BP gas station at 180 Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard was one of a three different crime scenes, Woolfolk said. They said the crime scene spanned more than a block.

When officers arrived, they tried to render aid to the 16-year-old, but said he succumbed to his injuries and died on scene. The 14- and 19-year-olds were transported to the hospital.

Woolfolk said the investigation is early, but they have ballistic and electronic evidence that they believe contains information that will help.

"Unfortunately, once again, this is an escalated dispute. This is individuals that engaged in a physical altercation and subsequent to that there was weapons that were brandished and shots that were fired," Woolfolk said "So, once again, this is an escalated dispute that resulted in a 16-year-old being shot and killed."

The Atlanta Fair is taking place at a parking linked to Georgia State Stadium and an old Turner Field parking lot, known as the Gray Lot at 688 Central Avenue SW. According to its website, it opened on Friday and is set to run through April 10. Police did not say if anyone involved had been to the fair.

The names of the victims were not immediately released by police. No arrests had been announced Sunday morning.