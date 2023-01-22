Police: 3-year-old boy in hospital after being shot at extended stay hotel in Douglasville, 2 charged

Here is what we know.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A 3-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was allegedly shot at an extended stay hotel in Douglasville Saturday morning, according to police.

At around 9:30 a.m., EMS responded to a call for an injured child at the InTown Suites in Lithia Springs. When they arrived, they asked for Douglasville Police Department to respond to the scene.

The boy was then taken to the hospital by EMS where his condition is currently unknown, police said.

Police arrested a 23-year-old and 29-year-old Sunday and charged them both with aggravated assault, second degree cruelty to children, reckless conduct, false statements, and tampering with evidence.

Investigators said they are still working to figure out how the child was shot.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.