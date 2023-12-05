30-year-old suspect who hit, killed Macon woman on moped arrested in Cobb County

30-year-old Link Pair was arrested in Cobb County and charged with DUI, Hit and Run Resulting in Serious Injury or Death and First-Degree Homicide by Vehicle.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested a man in the May 3 hit-and-run death of 48-year-old Hoa Tran in the parking lot of 5080 Riverside Drive.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it was reported that a white Toyota Tacoma was headed north in the parking lot headed towards Wesleyan Drive when it hit Tran on a moped. The truck stopped for a second and then drove off.

Tran was taken to Atrium Health Navicent, the Medical Center. She was conscious when ambulances arrived, but she died on the way to the hospital around 10:30 p.m., according to Bibb Coroner Leon Jones.

Thursday, 30-year-old Link Pair was arrested in Cobb County in Tran's death. He was taken to the Bibb County jail where he is charged with Driving Under the Influence, Hit and Run Resulting in Serious Injury or Death and First-Degree Homicide by Vehicle. Pair is currently being held without bond.