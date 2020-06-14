HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Thirty-two bags of marijuana are now in the custody of Harris County deputies after being mailed to the wrong house.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said residents who stayed in a home on Clover Gardens Drive in northwest Houston found a package they didn't order on their doorstep.

The package contained 32 bags of marijuana, according to Harris County deputies.

The residents turned the package over to deputies who said they are holding it until they locate the owner.

"If it is yours please contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office to claim it," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted to Facebook.

