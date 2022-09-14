33-year-old man in stable condition after drive-by shooting on Montpelier Avenue in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that happened at M&M Groceries located at 2760 Montpelier Avenue Wednesday.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 9 p.m., a group of people were standing outside of the store when a car drove by and began shooting.
A 33-year-old man was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he is listed in stable condition.
No one else hurt.
This case is under still under investigation. If you have any information, you can call to contact the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.