33-year-old man in stable condition after drive-by shooting on Montpelier Avenue in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating a shooting that happened at M&M Groceries located at 2760 Montpelier Avenue Wednesday.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just before 9 p.m., a group of people were standing outside of the store when a car drove by and began shooting.

A 33-year-old man was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he is listed in stable condition.

No one else hurt.