36-year-old woman facing drug charges after Bibb investigators execute warrant

MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman was arrested and is facing drug charges Friday.

According to a release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, investigators along with members of the U.S. Marshals Southeastern Fugitive Task Force served a narcotics search warrant at a home located in the 700 block of Ash Street.

During the search, investigators found an AR-15, a .45 caliber handgun, ecstasy, and about 2.2 ounces of marijuana. Digital scales and packaging material for the illegal narcotics were also recovered.

A 36-year-old woman was arrested for outstanding warrants and taken to the Bibb County jail where she is charged with Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution, or Sale of Marijuana, Possession of a Firearm During Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain Felonies, two counts of Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon or Felony First Offender, and Failure to Appear- Felony. The woman also was charged with a Felony Probation Violation Warrant.

There is no bond at this time.

If you have any information on this case, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 1-478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.