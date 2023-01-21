39-year-old man shot, killed on Merriwood Drive in Macon

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating after a man was found shot and killed at Walnut Hill Apartments located in the 2000 block of Merriwood Drive Friday night.
According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just after 11:30 p.m. about a person shot in the area. When they made it to the scene, deputies found a 39-year-old man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Luann Stone.
This case is still under investigation.
If you have any information, you can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.