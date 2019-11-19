MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Four people have been arrested and one person is on the run after Monroe County Deputies found a 7-week-old baby in a room with meth during a drug bust on Monday.

According to a post from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was executed at a home on Boxankle Road around 7:30 p.m.

Deputies found nine grams of methamphetamine and multiple scales and baggies.

According to the post, deputies also found “multiple devices” used for smoking meth and marijuana.

Stephanie Chapman, Paul Dewberry, Andrew Campbell, and Jessica Mills were arrested and charged with distribution of methamphetamine.

Joshua Paul Liggett ran out the back door and left, says the post. Liggett will also be charged with distribution of methamphetamine since he lives at the house and was there before he ran off.

Deputies also found meth and drug paraphernalia in Mills’ bedroom where her 7-week-old baby boy sleeps.

The baby was there during the search warrant. Mills was also charged with cruelty to children.

The posts states deputies contacted the Monroe County CARE Cottage and worked with DFCS to get the baby placed with relatives.

Anyone who knows information on Liggett’s location can call the sheriff’s office at 478-994-7043.

