4 arrested after woman shot in neck at Warner Robins apartment complex

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A 19-year-old Warner Robins woman is in serious but stable condition after being shot in the neck on Sunday morning.

According to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department, the call came in at around 3:15 a.m. on January 8 about a shooting at Randall Heights Apartments located at 306 Elberta Road. When they made it to the scene, officers found the victim, Tanyla Miller, 19, with a gunshot wound in her neck. Miller was sleeping in her apartment when the shooting happened during a fight that broke out near the road outside of the complex.

The release says Miller was taken to Atrium Health Navicent, the Medical Center in Macon where she is listed in serious but stable condition.

After an investigation, police arrested four suspects in the shooting Sunday. Two Macon men, 20-year-old Elijah Brinson and 18-year-old Tyquavious Crowder were captured, as well as a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old. They say the shooting was in retaliation to a previous incident and the intended target has ties to Miller's apartment.