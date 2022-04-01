4 arrested, charged with murder of Houston County 8-year-old killed in drive-by

Captain Jon Holland says one of the bullets fired in the drive-by hit 8-year-old Jermarrion Cherry in the head.

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Houston County deputies have arrested four people in the murder of 8-year-old Jerrmarion Pachino Cherry that happened on March 25.

That's according to a post on the Houston County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page.

On March 25, several small children were in a Hyundai Accent by the front yard of a home on Virginia Dare Drive waiting to leave the house with an adult when a car drove past the house and began shooting. 8-year-old Jerrmarion Cherry was shot in the head. No one else was hurt.

Cherry died Monday, March 28.

After an investigation, the release says three suspects were arrested in Houston County, while another was arrested in White County.

The suspects are identified as:

Bryce Michael Crosby, 20 years of age, of Kathleen

Lenny Victor Gupton Jr., 19 years of age, of Warner Robins

Ricky Aubry McChargue, 21 years of age, of Warner Robins

Savannah McGahee, 17 years of age, of Warner Robins

All four suspects are charged with Murder and being held without bond.

A fifth suspect has been identified and more charges are on the way.