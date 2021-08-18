4 arrested in Washington, Johnson drug investigation 'Operation Fred'

According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, 4 people and nearly 7 ounces of methamphetamine were seized between the two counties.

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies from Washington and Johnson counties arrested 4 people in a several-month undercover drug operation called "Operation Fred."

"Operation Fred" resulted in the arrests and charges of:

Ronald Franklin Kinslow, 31, of Wrightsville, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Probation Violation

Neil Price, age 46, of Bartow, Sale of Methamphetamine (multiple counts), Possession of Methamphetamine, Probation Violation

Daniel Lee Wittmer, age 36, of Wrightsville, Trafficking Methamphetamine

Thomas Roy Frady, age 53, of Wrightsville, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute