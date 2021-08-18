x
Crime

4 arrested in Washington, Johnson drug investigation 'Operation Fred'

According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, 4 people and nearly 7 ounces of methamphetamine were seized between the two counties.
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies from Washington and Johnson counties arrested 4 people in a several-month undercover drug operation called "Operation Fred."

According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, nearly 7 ounces of methamphetamine were seized between the two counties. 

"Operation Fred" resulted in the arrests and charges of:

  • Ronald Franklin Kinslow, 31, of Wrightsville, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Probation Violation 
  • Neil Price, age 46, of Bartow, Sale of Methamphetamine (multiple counts), Possession of Methamphetamine, Probation Violation 
  • Daniel Lee Wittmer, age 36, of Wrightsville, Trafficking Methamphetamine 
  • Thomas Roy Frady, age 53, of Wrightsville, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute

Sheriff Cochran says this investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.

