4 arrested in Washington, Johnson drug investigation 'Operation Fred'

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies from Washington and Johnson counties arrested 4 people in a several-month undercover drug operation called "Operation Fred."
According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, nearly 7 ounces of methamphetamine were seized between the two counties.
"Operation Fred" resulted in the arrests and charges of:
- Ronald Franklin Kinslow, 31, of Wrightsville, Trafficking Methamphetamine, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, Probation Violation
- Neil Price, age 46, of Bartow, Sale of Methamphetamine (multiple counts), Possession of Methamphetamine, Probation Violation
- Daniel Lee Wittmer, age 36, of Wrightsville, Trafficking Methamphetamine
- Thomas Roy Frady, age 53, of Wrightsville, Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute
Sheriff Cochran says this investigation is ongoing and more arrests are possible.