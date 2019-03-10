MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County jury handed down indictments in four Macon murder cases this week.

22-year-old Rebecca Kipp is charged with malice murder and felony murder in the death of her 3-month old son Nicholas Bryan.

Kipp is accused of depriving her child of oxygen and the ability to breathe back in June.

Bradford Anderson is charged with two counts of felony murder and one count of malice murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Randon Hogan on July 10th.

Javarius Davis is charged with two counts of felony murder in a south Macon shooting that killed 21-year-old Deshafore Hicks last March.

Also indicted this week was Lamegia Willis, on malice murder and felony murder charges.

Willis is accused of shooting and killing Clintavius Mister after an argument outside the Marathon gas station on Irwinton Road in east Macon.

