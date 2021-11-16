4 of 5 escaped Pulaski County inmates now in custody

Four of the five escaped Pulaski County inmates are now in custody, as of Tuesday night.

According to John Edgar, Deputy Commander with the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, marshals along with the Houston County Sheriff's Office, Warner Robins Police Department, and Georgia Department of Corrections K-9 unit, have captured Dennis Penix and Brandon Pooler.

Edgar says they found Penix and Pooler hiding in the back of a mobile home on Krisken Court in Warner Robins around 3 p.m. Tuesday. Three people are being questioned for harboring the escapees and hindering the investigation, according to Edgar.

Police are still searching for the last inmate, Tyree Williams, who is charged with felony murder and home invasion for allegedly shooting a man in July 2020.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the direct arrest of any of the wanted escapees.

After three days of searching, authorities finally reached a break in the search for five inmates who escaped the Pulaski County jail Friday night.

Pulaski County Sheriff Danny Brannen says an inmate was giving a jailer trouble getting into the cell around 11 p.m. Friday. 11 p.m. is when lights should be out and all inmates locked down, Brannen said.

He says the jailer stepped into the cell, trying to get the inmate in, when she was attacked.

"You can do that if you have enough people to help you," Brannen said.

One of the inmates was Dennis Penix.

Sheriff Brannen says the inmates threatened to kill her, took her personal car keys, and attacked the only other jailer working that night.

He says there should have been four jailers working; however, Brannen says the sheriff's office is understaffed.

The inmates then let three other inmates out of a different cell, stole two Tasers out of the jail's control room and escaped in a jailer's personal car-- a 2015 white Kia Sedona.

Since, the U.S. Marshals, Georgia Bureau of Investigation and multiple other local law enforcement agencies have assisted Pulaski County in the search.

Between Friday evening and Sunday afternoon, Sheriff Brannen says they had no leads.

Sunday night, authorities had the first break in the case.

One of the five inmates was spotted at the Taco Bell on North Davis Drive in Warner Robins just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Shortly after receiving the tip, Tyree Jackson, who was originally in jail for car break-ins, was arrested during a traffic stop at the 7 Star convenience Store down the road from the Taco Bell.

Around the same time, U.S. Marshals and Warner Robins Police got a tip about the four other inmates.

Tyree Jackson was taken into custody Sunday. GBI initially reported Tyree Williams was captured in Warner Robins, but issued a correction saying authorities have Tyree Jackson in custody.

Warner Robins Police say they were sent to the 600-block of N. Davis Drive around 7:30 p.m. after being tipped off about one of the escaped inmates.

A lookout was issued on a vehicle, which was then stopped by officers, and Jackson was taken into custody.

Then, Lewis Wendell Evans III was arrested later Sunday night when officers executed a search warrant at a home on Magnolia Avenue. The stolen Kia Sedona was also recovered.

Sheriff Danny Brannen says that inmates are supposed to be locked down around 11 p.m., and on Friday, only two jailers were working.

He says a jailer was in a cell talking to an inmate when another inmate attacked one of the jailers.

The sheriff says the inmates told the jailer they were going to kill her, took her personal car keys, and attacked the other jailer. He did not say which inmates were involved in the attack, but said they took a taser into the control room. The jailers were not injured in the attack.

According to Captain Larry Jackson, the inmates were traveling in a stolen white, 2015 Kia Sedona -- the personal car of one of the jailers. The plate number is CMP-8628.

WHO ARE THE INMATES

Tyree Williams charged with felony murder and home invasion for allegedly shooting a man in July 2020.

Dennis Penix is accused of killing two men in 2017 in a drug deal gone bad.

The other three are Brandon Pooler, accused of child cruelty; Tyree Jackson, who's charged in car-break-ins (captured); and Lewis Evans, accused of obstructing an officer.

Anyone with information on the case should call 911 or the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office at (478) 783-1212.