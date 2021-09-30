4 people sentenced in Bibb County 'Operation Extended Stay' drug case

Four people who were found guilty on various drug charges were sentenced to prison this week in the January 2020 drug investigation

MACON, Ga. — Editor's note: The video is from the January 2020 story about the initial arrests of 24 people in the drug operation.

Four people who were found guilty on various drug charges were sentenced to prison this week in the January 2020 "Operation Extended Stay" investigation into a multi-gang drug trafficking organization centered around several west Macon hotels.

According to a news release, 37-year-old Cartney Pitts was sentenced to 200 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

26-year-old Shauna Bush was sentenced to 121 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to distribution of methamphetamine.

32-year-old Stephanie Davis was sentenced to serve 100 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

34-year-old Lori Harrell was sentenced to 80 months in prison to run consecutively to sentences imposed in two Bibb County, Georgia, Superior Court cases plus three years of supervised release.

“The sentencing of these four co-defendants removes them from the streets of the Macon community thereby reducing the threat of violence and destruction their drug trafficking posed,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “The FBI will continue to work with our federal, state and local partners to protect our citizens from such predators.”

In January 2020, Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said his office received 137 complaints about crimes involving drugs, sex offenses, and shots fired around hotels and motels in the I-475 and US 80 area.

Davis named some hotels and motels including the Bridgeview Inn & Suites, the Discovery Inn, and America's Best Inn.

He says deputies took more than 15 pounds of drugs like methamphetamine, marijuana, heroine, cocaine, and other drugs off the street. Davis says the drug business is evolving and they are seeing it more in hotel settings.

"You order some drugs and they'll deliver. We talk about Grubhub and Waitr. Well, you go from Grubhub to Drughub," said Davis.

24 people were arrested as a result of the investigation.

The following co-defendants been convicted and have been sentenced for their crimes or are awaiting sentencing in this case: