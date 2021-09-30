4 people sentenced in Bibb County 'Operation Extended Stay' drug case

MACON, Ga. — Editor's note: The video is from the January 2020 story about the initial arrests of 24 people in the drug operation.
Four people who were found guilty on various drug charges were sentenced to prison this week in the January 2020 "Operation Extended Stay" investigation into a multi-gang drug trafficking organization centered around several west Macon hotels.
According to a news release, 37-year-old Cartney Pitts was sentenced to 200 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
26-year-old Shauna Bush was sentenced to 121 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to distribution of methamphetamine.
32-year-old Stephanie Davis was sentenced to serve 100 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
34-year-old Lori Harrell was sentenced to 80 months in prison to run consecutively to sentences imposed in two Bibb County, Georgia, Superior Court cases plus three years of supervised release.
“The sentencing of these four co-defendants removes them from the streets of the Macon community thereby reducing the threat of violence and destruction their drug trafficking posed,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “The FBI will continue to work with our federal, state and local partners to protect our citizens from such predators.”
In January 2020, Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said his office received 137 complaints about crimes involving drugs, sex offenses, and shots fired around hotels and motels in the I-475 and US 80 area.
Davis named some hotels and motels including the Bridgeview Inn & Suites, the Discovery Inn, and America's Best Inn.
He says deputies took more than 15 pounds of drugs like methamphetamine, marijuana, heroine, cocaine, and other drugs off the street. Davis says the drug business is evolving and they are seeing it more in hotel settings.
"You order some drugs and they'll deliver. We talk about Grubhub and Waitr. Well, you go from Grubhub to Drughub," said Davis.
24 people were arrested as a result of the investigation.
The following co-defendants been convicted and have been sentenced for their crimes or are awaiting sentencing in this case:
- Robert Lee Whisby, Jr. aka Lil Pumpkin, 46, of Macon and Stone Mountain, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve 240 months in prison;
- Rodney Morris, Sr., 46, of Macon, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve 200 months in prison;
- Joshua Barham aka Gambino, 32, of Macon, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve 175 months in prison;
- Kyra Williams aka K-Boo, 29, of Macon, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve 100 months in prison;
- Albruce Green aka B, 41, of Macon, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve to 60 months imprisonment, to run consecutively to the sentence imposed in an unrelated case;
- Theon Robinson, 40, of Macon and Sarasota, Florida, pleaded guilty to use of communication facility in causing or facilitating the commission of felonies under the controlled substances act and was sentenced to serve 46 months in prison;
- Melvin Cason, 32, of Macon, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to serve three years of probation;
- Roderick Chester, 34, of Macon, was convicted by a federal jury following a three-day trial on Wednesday, Aug. 25, of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, distribution of methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Chester is facing a mandatory minimum of ten years up to a maximum of life in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for November 30;
- Keyundre Stafford aka Dre, 26, of Macon, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and use of communication facility in causing or facilitating the commission of felonies under the controlled substances act and for the gun charge is facing a minimum of five years, up to life imprisonment, consecutive to any other sentence and a maximum of four years in prison for the use of communication facility charge. Sentencing is scheduled for November 3;
- Troy Faulks, 49, of Macon, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and is facing a maximum of 20 years in prison. Sentencing set for September 29;
- Carlos Brown aka Lo, 32, of Macon, pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and is facing a maximum of 20 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for November 30;
- Morley Culver , 44, of Macon, pleaded guilty to two counts use of communication facility in causing or facilitating the commission of felonies under the controlled substances act and is facing a maximum four years in prison per count. Sentencing is scheduled for November 3;
- Tamara Fryer, 34, of Macon, pleaded guilty to use of communication facility in causing or facilitating the commission of felonies under the controlled substances act and is facing a maximum of four years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for November 3;
- Milton Hill, 38, of Macon, pleaded guilty to use of communication facility in causing or facilitating the commission of felonies under the controlled substances act and is facing a maximum of four years in prison. A sentencing date has not been scheduled
- Ray Kendrick aka Unk, 63, of Macon, pleaded guilty to use of communication facility in causing or facilitating the commission of felonies under the controlled substances act and is facing a maximum of four years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for November 3.