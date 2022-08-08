4-year-old killed after finding gun in car, shoots self along I-85 in metro Atlanta, police say

Officers said she was found on the backseat of a car.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 4-year-old girl was found shot and killed inside a car on the highway in Atlanta, police said on Sunday.

Officers said they received a call that someone was shot at 7:38 p.m. on Interstate 85 northbound at North Druid Hills Road. A girl was found dead in the back seat of a car with a single gunshot wound, the department said.

After their investigation, police said they believe the girl found the 26-year-old mother's gun in the backseat and fired it, striking herself. The mother was arrested and charged with cruelty to children and is being held at the DeKalb County Jail.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.