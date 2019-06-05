ST PAUL, Minn. — An Apple Valley man is charged with manslaughter after authorities say he left his 4-year-old son in a car to die.

A criminal complaint filed Monday in Ramsey County District Court says 26-year-old Kristopher Alexander Taylor ran into Regions Hospital just after 5 p.m. Saturday carrying his son in his arms and frantically asking for help. Witnesses told investigators the boy appeared unresponsive, and ER staff immediately began lifesaving efforts. Unfortunately they were unable to revive the child and he was pronounced dead on arrival.

When an off-duty officer approached Taylor and asked what happened, he asked to go to his vehicle to get something and the officer accompanied him. The officer noticed the inside of the defendant's 2017 Journey seemed extremely hot as Taylor grabbed some items from inside.

When questioned inside the ER Taylor told police he had gone to work GrillFest at CHS Field in Lowertown around 11:30 a.m., and said at approximately 2:45 p.m. the boy said he was tired and wanted to sit in the car. Taylor said he took the boy to the vehicle where he cracked a window and left the boy with a game to entertain himself. Taylor told investigators he returned to the Journey around 5:15 p.m. and noticed his son was unresponsive. He said he yelled the boy’s name and tried to shake his son, but the child was “stiff.”

The child's mother arrived at the hospital and told police that Taylor had picked their son up around 2:30 a.m. so she could go to work at her early morning job, and that her son was fine when Taylor picked him up. At that point Kristopher Taylor was arrested.

An investigators spoke with two of Taylor's co-workers, who told them the defendant did not leave during his shift as he claimed. When confronted with this information police say Taylor admitted he left the boy inside the vehicle for his entire shift as he couldn't find anyone to watch his son while he worked. He told detectives he didn't think it was that hot out, and that he had left the boy inside a vehicle before, albeit with one window completely down. Police say the lot where Taylor parked the vehicle that day is entirely exposed to the sun.

Saturday reached a high of 70 degrees.

An autopsy on the child showed no trauma, but examiners say his body was already showing signs of decomposition and listed the cause of death as hyperthermia, which is the condition of having a body temperature greatly above normal.

If convicted of second degree manslaughter Kristopher Taylor faces a potential 10 years in prison.

The national child safety advocacy group Kids and Cars says Minnesota ranks #37 in the nation based on the number of child hot car deaths with 5 fatalities from 2001-2013. The organizations say last year was nationally the worst year in history for child hot car deaths with a total of 52 children that died.

Kids and Cars says a vehicle acts like a greenhouse, heating up to deadly temperatures within minutes, even on a mild day. Children have died from heatstroke in cars on days where it was less than 60 degrees outside. Contrary to popular belief, cracking the windows does little or nothing to decrease the maximum temperature reached inside a vehicle. Additionally, Kids and Cars says a child's body temperature rises 3-5 times faster than an adults.