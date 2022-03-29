4-year-old girl shot, killed in DeKalb County

Police said a man is now facing charges.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A family is mourning Tuesday after a 4-year-old girl was killed in a shooting in DeKalb County.

DeKalb County Police said they responded to 1496 Bouldercrest Road shortly before 10 p.m. Monday night.

Janiyah Jenkins, age 4, had been shot. Police said she was taken to a local hospital by a family member.

Jenkins died hours later on Monday morning, police said.

According to DeKalb County Police, the investigation led them to arrest a 27-year-old man in the violent incident. He's being charged with cruelty to a child second degree and murder in the second degree.