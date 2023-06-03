Missing 40-year-old Georgia woman found dead in Putnam County creek

Locust Grove PD arrested a man on kidnapping charges before getting the call from the Putnam Sheriff's Office. The 38-year-old man has now been charged with murder.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — The body of a Locust Grove woman was found in a creek in Putnam County on Sunday, according to Sheriff Howard Sills.

40-year-old Erica Atkins was discovered by a man fishing in Cedar Creek in the Lake Sinclair area near the Jones County line.

Atkins was reported on Sunday from 4007 Madison Acres Drive in Locust Grove, according to the Locust Grove Police Department.

Investigators identified the suspect, 38-year-old Romero Johnson, a Covington man.

He was arrested Sunday for kidnapping before the Putnam County Sheriff's Office contacted Locust Grove after the fisherman found a body in the creek.

Officers from Locust Grove went to Putnam County and confirmed Atkins' identity.

An additional warrant was issued for murder on Johnson. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Mosley with the Locust Grove Police Department at 770-957-7055.