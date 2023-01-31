40-year-old man charged in January 21 triple shooting on Thoroughbred Lane

40-year-old Terrell Ugean Mills was arrested and taken to the Bibb County jail where he is charged with Felony-Murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested and charged a man suspected of shooting and killing 52-year-old Pinal Kumar Patel and injuring his wife and daughter in their driveway at 361 Thoroughbred Lane earlier this month.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, on January 21, Patel's daughter Bhakti told deputies they had just picked up her father up from work at a liquor store on Shurling Drive. When they got out of their car at their home Bhakti told deputies three men came toward them with guns drawn.

The report says Pinal confronted them, and they started yelling. That's when Bhakti says the men fired at least five shots, killing Pinal. Pinal's wife Rupalben and daughter Bhakti were both shot in the leg, and went to the hospital.

The report says deputies looked at video from a neighbor's Ring doorbell, and that's how they noticed the dark-colored car. They say the three men approached the family 'from the shadows' while a fourth waited in the car.

Tuesday, after an investigation, 40-year-old Terrell Ugean Mills was arrested in the shooting and taken to the Bibb County jail where he is charged with Felony-Murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault. Additional charges are pending.

This case is still under investigation and more arrests are possible.